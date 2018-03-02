You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Hires Sony TV's Angélica Guerra as Head of Latin American Programming

Angélica Guerra has joined Apple as its new head of Latin American programming for worldwide video, the company announced Friday.

Guerra joins Apple from Sony Pictures Television, where she served as senior vice president and managing director of production for Latin America and U.S. Hispanic. In that role, she oversaw the company’s production business across the region, including Colombia, Mexico and Brazil.

In her new role, which will begin this month, she will report to Morgan Wandell, Apple’s head of international creative development.
During her time at Sony, Guerra oversaw original primetime series for the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets including “Mary Magdalene,” “El Comandante,” “Rosario Tijeras,” “Lady, Bloque de Busqueda,” and “Metastasis,” the Spanish-language adaptation of “Breaking Bad.”

Prior to joining Sony, Guerra was executive vice president of content for Caracol Television and also executive vice president for Gentv, Channel 8 in Miami. She also previously served as chief financial officer for Tepuy, known today as Telemundo International.

She holds a Master of Laws in trade regulation and intellectual property from New York University’s School of Law and a J.D. and Masters in Communications Law from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogotá, Colombia.

Guerra is the latest Sony vet to make the move to Apple. Sony TV presidents Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht departed the studio to lead Apple’s push into original programming back in June.  Then in September, it was announced that Sony TV’s head of current programming Kim Rozenfeld would join Apple as head of current and the lead executive on documentary series development. Max Aronson and Ali Woodruff, who were Sony TV’s VP of drama development and director of creative affairs respectively, joined Apple as development executives at the same time as Rozenfeld.

