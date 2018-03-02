Apple Hires Sony TV’s Angélica Guerra as Head of Latin American Programming

Angélica Guerra has joined Apple as its new head of Latin American programming for worldwide video, the company announced Friday.

Guerra joins Apple from Sony Pictures Television, where she served as senior vice president and managing director of production for Latin America and U.S. Hispanic. In that role, she oversaw the company’s production business across the region, including Colombia, Mexico and Brazil.

In her new role, which will begin this month, she will report to Morgan Wandell, Apple’s head of international creative development.

During her time at Sony, Guerra oversaw original primetime series for the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets including “Mary Magdalene,” “El Comandante,” “Rosario Tijeras,” “Lady, Bloque de Busqueda,” and “Metastasis,” the Spanish-language adaptation of “Breaking Bad.”