Apple Hires Sony TV’s Angélica Guerra as Head of Latin American Programming

Guerra joins Apple from Sony Pictures Television, where she served as senior vice president and managing director of production for Latin America and U.S. Hispanic. In that role, she oversaw the company’s production business across the region, including Colombia, Mexico and Brazil.
Prior to joining Sony, Guerra was executive vice president of content for Caracol Television and also executive vice president for Gentv, Channel 8 in Miami. She also previously served as chief financial officer for Tepuy, known today as Telemundo International.
She holds a Master of Laws in trade regulation and intellectual property from New York University’s School of Law and a J.D. and Masters in Communications Law from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogotá, Colombia.
Guerra is the latest Sony vet to make the move to Apple. Sony TV presidents Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht departed the studio to lead Apple’s push into original programming back in June. Then in September, it was announced that Sony TV’s head of current programming Kim Rozenfeld would join Apple as head of current and the lead executive on documentary series development. Max Aronson and Ali Woodruff, who were Sony TV’s VP of drama development and director of creative affairs respectively, joined Apple as development executives at the same time as Rozenfeld.