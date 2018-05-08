‘AP Bio’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC, Comedies ‘Abby’s,’ ‘I Feel Bad’ Ordered to Series

“AP Bio” has been renewed for a second season at NBC.

The comedy series follows a philosophy scholar who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher, but he makes it clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, he decides instead to use the kids to his own benefit. The series stars Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi and Spence Moore II.

The series is written and executive produced by Mike O’Brien. Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer and Lorne Michaels also serve as executive producers. “A.P. Bio” is produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

In addition, NBC has given out series order to the multi-camera comedy “Abby’s” and the single-camera comedy “I Feel Bad.”

“Abby’s” takes place in an unlicensed bar in San Francisco that is run by the titular Abby. The bar is described as the opposite of everything annoying about today’s party scene. There are rules at Abby’s: no cell phones (not even to “look something up”), earning a seat at the bar takes time and losing a challenge means drinking a limey, sugary “not-beer” drink. As the oddball cast of regulars will say, hanging out at Abby’s is a coveted honor. But once you’re in, you’re family. The cast includes Natalie Morales, Nelson Franklin, Kimia Behpoornia, Jessica Chaffin, Leonard Ouzts and Neil Flynn.

Related EXCLUSIVE: Former NBC Anchor Accuses Tom Brokaw of Sexual Harassment NBC Renews 'Good Girls' for Season 2, Orders Dramas 'Enemy Within,' 'The Village' to Series

Josh Malmuth will write and executive produce. Pamela Fryman will direct and executive produce the pilot. Michael Schur and David Miner, executive producers on NBC’s “The Good Place,” also executive produce. “Abby’s” is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment.

“I Feel Bad” follows Emet, the perfect mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter. OK, she’s not perfect. In fact, she’s just figuring it out like the rest of us. Sure, she feels bad when she has a sexy dream about someone other than her husband, or when she pretends not to know her kids when they misbehave in public, or when she uses her staff to help solve personal problems. But that’s OK, right? Nobody can have it all and do it perfectly. The cast includes Sarayu Blue, Paul Adelstein, Aisling Bea, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton and James Buckley.

Aseem Batra will write and executive produce. Julie Anne Robinson will direct and executive produce the pilot. Amy Poehler, Dave Becky and Josh Maurer also executive produce. “I Feel Bad” is produced by Universal Television, Paper Kite Productions, CannyLads Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

The new series orders come after NBC has already ordered the dramas ““The Enemy Within,” “The Village,” “The Gilded Age,” and “New Amsterdam.” The network has also now renewed “Good Girls,” “This Is Us,” “The Good Place,” “Superstore,” and “Will & Grace.”