Anti-Defamation League Honors Vice’s Nancy Dubuc

Daniel Holloway

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 17:
Incoming Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc was honored by the Anti-Defamation League Wednesday night at the organization’s annual Entertainment Industry Dinner. Among those on hand at the Beverly Hilton to pay tribute to Dubuc were “UnReal” star Shiri Appleby, Propagate co-CEO Ben Silverman, “Billions” actor Rob Morrow, ADL regional board chair Ivy Kagan Bierman, and ADL regional director Amanda Susskind.

Introducing Dubuc, who recently exited her post as CEO of A+E Networks to join Vice, Appleby spoke about about meeting the executive in 2014. Appleby had just been cast in “UnReal,” which went on to land a Peabody Award and two Primetime Emmy nominations for cable channel Lifetime.

“During one of our very first meetings together I mentioned my interests that went beyond acting,” Appleby said. “To directing, to producing, to telling stories that moved me about issues that moved me. I really wanted to learn how to be a leader and have a leading voice. Instantly Nancy invited me to New York to come shadow her. She really took the time to teach me.”

Appleby added, “I can’t think of a better person who has used her position of power to affect change and make a difference.”

Accepting her honor, Dubuc said that she began to understand how she could affect positive change through her platform as a programmer over a decade ago with the premiere of the A&E series “Intervention,” which she developed.

“I began to understand that we can change lives,” Dubuc said. “We can change society’s perceptions. We can use the power of storytelling to illuminate all types of people, all types of circumstances, and all types of worlds.”

Dubuc added, “Entertainment is an incredibly powerful platform in our country’s culture, and media is increasingly part of the story, not just a reflection of it. There’s no question that we are living in a time of monumental change, disruption, and fear, but also opportunity if you choose to see it that way. In the literature about ADL, one sentiment that is repeated over and over again that really stuck with me is ‘There is no “them.” There is only “us.”‘”

