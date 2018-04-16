You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ant McPartlin of Britain’s ‘Ant and Dec’ Pleads Guilty to Drunk Driving Following Crash

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial Use Only. No merchandisingMandatory Credit: Photo by Kieron McCarron/REX/Shutterstock (9469464be)Anthony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly and audience members'Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway' TV Show, Series 15, Episode 4, London, UK - 17 Mar 2018
CREDIT: Kieron McCarron/REX/Shutterstock

Popular British television host Ant McPartlin pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of drunk driving in connection with a three-car crash in London last month that left several people injured. In a letter read out in court, McPartlin accepted “full responsibility” for his part in the collision, saying he was “ashamed and mortified,” the BBC reported.

McPartlin, who is half of presenting duo Ant and Dec for U.K. broadcaster ITV, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving March 18 after a collision in the London neighborhood of Richmond. Several people had to be treated for minor injuries, and a child was sent to the hospital for examination.

McPartlin, 41, was reported to have failed a police breathalyzer test, with the Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court being told Monday that his blood-alcohol level was more than double the legal limit. The BBC reported that one of the other drivers involved in the accident told the court that he and his wife “could have died” because of McPartlin’s reckless driving.

After canceling an episode of “Saturday Night Takeaway” following McPartlin’s arrest, ITV resumed the series for its final two installments – including a finale filmed at Universal Orlando in Florida – with McPartlin’s co-host, Declan Donnelly, presenting solo for the first time. The broadcaster also announced that it was putting on hold a one-off feature-length genealogy documentary, “Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey,” which saw the pair use DNA to trace their family histories. The show was in production, but filming was incomplete when the announcement was made March 29.

Related

McPartlin and Donnelly are among the best-known presenters on British TV, fronting primetime entertainment formats for ITV such as “Saturday Night Takeaway,” “Britain’s Got Talent” and “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!” The pair have worked together since first appearing in acting roles in 1990s British youth series “Byker Grove.” They have won numerous awards in their long careers, including three BAFTA Television Awards and 15 National Television Awards.

McPartlin underwent rehab last summer for addiction to painkillers and reportedly returned to rehab earlier this month for prescription-drug and alcohol problems.

More TV

  • Editorial Use Only. No merchandisingMandatory Credit:

    Ant McPartlin of Britain's 'Ant and Dec' Pleads Guilty to Drunk Driving Following Crash

    Popular British television host Ant McPartlin pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of drunk driving in connection with a three-car crash in London last month that left several people injured. In a letter read out in court, McPartlin accepted “full responsibility” for his part in the collision, saying he was “ashamed and mortified,” the BBC reported. […]

  • AMC Networks Pushes TV Quality Amid

    AMC Networks Pushes TV Quality Over Digital Rivals Amid 'Fake News' Cloud

    Popular British television host Ant McPartlin pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of drunk driving in connection with a three-car crash in London last month that left several people injured. In a letter read out in court, McPartlin accepted “full responsibility” for his part in the collision, saying he was “ashamed and mortified,” the BBC reported. […]

  • A+E Networks, Netflix Partner on True

    A+E Networks, Netflix Partner on True Crime Show 'I Am a Killer'

    Popular British television host Ant McPartlin pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of drunk driving in connection with a three-car crash in London last month that left several people injured. In a letter read out in court, McPartlin accepted “full responsibility” for his part in the collision, saying he was “ashamed and mortified,” the BBC reported. […]

  • Nico Moolenaar Talks Netflix Canneseries Contender

    Nico Moolenaar Talks Netflix Canneseries Contender ‘Undercover’

    Popular British television host Ant McPartlin pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of drunk driving in connection with a three-car crash in London last month that left several people injured. In a letter read out in court, McPartlin accepted “full responsibility” for his part in the collision, saying he was “ashamed and mortified,” the BBC reported. […]

  • Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Garret

    'Fear the Walking Dead': Morgan Finds Little Peace in Move to Texas (SPOILERS)

    Popular British television host Ant McPartlin pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of drunk driving in connection with a three-car crash in London last month that left several people injured. In a letter read out in court, McPartlin accepted “full responsibility” for his part in the collision, saying he was “ashamed and mortified,” the BBC reported. […]

  • Danai Gurira as Michonne, Andrew Lincoln

    'Walking Dead' Recap: Season 8 Finale Brings All-Out War to a Head (SPOILERS)

    Popular British television host Ant McPartlin pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of drunk driving in connection with a three-car crash in London last month that left several people injured. In a letter read out in court, McPartlin accepted “full responsibility” for his part in the collision, saying he was “ashamed and mortified,” the BBC reported. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad