‘American Crime Story’s’ Annaleigh Ashford to Star in ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Three Rivers’

Annaleigh Ashford has been cast in the lead role of the ABC single-camera comedy pilot “Three Rivers,” Variety has learned.

Ashford will star as Rebecca, who left her family’s Texas ranch years ago to work at an upscale hotel in New York. But after being promised ownership of the ranch by her smooth-talking cowboy dad Beau, she’s back and ready to utilize her big city tactics to turn their rustic ranch into a destination spot oozing Southern hospitality. Getting her siblings to fall in line with her vision will be the real thorn in Rebecca’s side. And that’s going to be even harder once Beau reveals a life-changing family secret.

Ashford currently appears in the FX anthology series “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” in the role of Elizabeth Cote. Her other credits include Fox’s reboot of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” where she played Columbia, and the Showtime series “Masters of Sex.”

She is repped by ICM, Beth Rosney Management, and Schreck, Rose, Dapello & Adams.

Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer will write and executive produce “Three Rivers” with ABC Studios, where the pair is currently under an overall deal, producing. They have previously collaborated on shows such as “Friends,” “Joey,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” and “Veronica’s Closet.” Tristram Shapeero will direct the pilot.