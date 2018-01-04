‘Animaniacs’ Reboot Lands Two-Season Straight-to-Series Order at Hulu

“Animaniacs” is coming to Hulu, Variety has learned.

Hulu, Amblin Television, and Warner Bros. Animation are partnering for a rebooted version of the classic cartoon series, which has scored a two-season, straight-to-series commitment at the streaming service.

Steven Spielberg will return as executive producer of the series, with Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series, and Amblin Television co-presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also serving as executive producers. New episodes are set to premiere on the premium streaming service in 2020. Amblin Television will produce in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

In addition to announcing the new series, Hulu and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution also inked a new pact that makes Hulu the exclusive streaming home to the complete library of all 99 episodes of the original series, as well as spinoff series “Pinky and the Brain,” “Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain,” and the complete “Tiny Toon Adventures” collection.

“I am so pleased and proud that ‘Animaniacs’ will have a home at Hulu,” Spielberg said. “Together with Warner Bros., we look to bring new audiences and longtime fans into this wild world of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot. I am also excited that the full library of ‘Animaniacs’ and ‘Tiny Toon Adventures’ episodes are included in the deal.”

The original “Animaniacs” made its television debut in 1993, running for five total seasons. It followed The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister, Dot. They have been locked away in the Warner Bros. water tower for a very long time, but they have found a way to escape.

It went on to become one of the most popular animated series for children. The series set the record for most Daytime Emmy Awards in the field of Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction and Composition for any animated series, winning three times.