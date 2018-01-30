Andrea Tantaros Claims Roger Ailes Had Secret Recordings of Female Anchors Disrobing

In her latest legal action against Fox News, ex-host Andrea Tantaros claims that the late Roger Ailes “was recording female employees disrobe without their consent.”

Tantaros, who previously starred on Fox News’ “The Five” and “Outnumbered,” makes that claim in an amended lawsuit, where she alleges that she was sexually harassed during her time on the network. In the amended complaint, Tantaros maintains the Ailes had a CCTV system installed to surveil female employees as they changed outfits in the Fox offices. “Fox offices are where most Fox female talent, including Ms. Tantaros, disrobed daily from their regular clothing into their on-air attire, sometimes multiple times a day,” reads the suit.

Additionally, the lawsuit, which was obtained by Variety, references a “bi-annual trunk show” where “female talent was expected to disrobe down to their undergarments to try on new on-air dresses for the next season, without even the benefit of a curtain.” The complaint alleges that the women were being secretly recorded at the trunk show as well.

Tantaros also claims that malware was installed on her laptop in August 2015, after the company asked employees to bring their personal laptops into the office (something, Tantaros says in the suit, that she had never done before) in order to participate in a Live Tweet Session.

Related Kate Winslet Admits She Has 'Bitter Regrets' Over Working With Certain 'Men of Power' Japanese Newscaster Dropped by Fuji TV After Sex Harassment Allegations

“To format the laptops for the Live Tweet Session, Tantaros was asked to turn over her laptop to the IT and digital team to ensure that it was ‘formatted properly’ and ready to go for this event,” reads the suit. “For roughly over one hour the device was out of her sight and control. The significance of this date is that just two days prior, Ailes had flagrantly and publicly sexually harassed Tantaros on Aug. 4, 2015, when she was walking to a taping of the program Hannity with another Fox News Contributor. Ailes, in conversation with another Fox anchor, looked Tantaros up and down and smirked, ‘We need to get you a tighter dress.'”

The complaint alleges that a forensic investigation found malware on both her laptop, and “Fox was using an outdated operating version of [employees’ work BlackBerrys] that enabled them to turn on the microphone and camera of the device at will without the knowledge or consent of the person who had the Blackberry in his or her possession.”

Tantaros is now representing herself in the amended complaint, which was filed in U.S. District Court on Monday. She first sued Fox News in August 2016, claiming that Fox News retaliated against her after she complained about inappropriate remarks from Ailes. A messy legal battle has followed; Fox News has previously denied Tantaros’ allegations, and claimed that she “is not a victim; she is an opportunist.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Fox News said, “FOX News moved for sanctions against the lawyer who filed Andrea Tantaros’ original lawsuit and he has since withdrawn. None of the four lawyers currently representing Tantaros in the action signed her new complaint, which she purports to have written herself. Her outlandish claims lack any factual basis.”

Read the full amended complaint here.