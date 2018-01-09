‘Andi Mack’ Star Peyton Elizabeth Lee Joins Disney’s ‘Lion Guard’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Peyton Elizabeth Lee is staying in the Disney family, with the “Andi Mack” star now joining the Disney Junior animated series “The Lion Guard,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Lee will lend her voice to a new lion character named Rani, appearing in seven to nine episodes of “The Lion Guard’s” third season. Joshua Rush, who plays Cyrus on “Andi Mack,” currently voices the character Bunga. The show continues the story of “The Lion King” and follows Kion, the second-born cub of Simba and Nala, who is destined to become leader of the Lion Guard.

Lee currently plays the title character in “Andi Mack,” which follows Andi and her best friends as they try to make sense of life as a tween. In Season 1, Andi discovers that the person she thought was her older sister is actually her mother.

Lee has also appeared on shows like ABC’s “Scandal” and Showtime’s “Shameless.” Lee was also seen in several national commercials including Carnival Cruise Lines, Sprint and Petco.

Ford Riley serves as the executive producer of “The Lion Guard.” Christopher Willis is the composer. Author and Swahili expert Sarah Mirza is the language and cultural advisor. “The Lion Guard” is a production of Disney Television Animation.