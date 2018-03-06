You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Unscripted-TV Veteran Ana Mijich Joins UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Daniel Holloway

Ana Mijich has joined United Talent Agency as a New York-based agent in its alternative-TV department. In her new role, Mijich will specialize in the foreign television market, building on her existing knowledge of nonfiction programming in the international space. She will report to Brett Hansen, UTA partner and head of alternative TV.

Mijich most recently spent 13 years at Michael Davies’ company Embassy Row, where she served as head of international development and acquisitions. Following Embassy Row’s acquisition by Sony Pictures Entertainment, Mijich’s transitioned into a role in international development, working closely with Sony Pictures International.

During her time at Embassy Row, Mijich developed a portfolio of series including Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen,” AMC’s “The Talking Dead,” and Netflix’s “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee.” Mijich began her career on the studio side of alternative television, working on the long-running ABC game show “Who Wants to be A Millionaire.”

