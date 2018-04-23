Amy Robach Snares Co-Anchor Duties on ABC’s ’20/20′

Amy Robach will take over as co-anchor of ABC News’ “20/20,” replacing the departing Elizabeth Vargas on the longrunning ABC News newsmagazine. She will work with David Muir.

“Amy’s already well-known to our ’20/20′ audience for her reporting on some of the program’s most compelling work,” said James Goldston, president of ABC News, in a memo to staff Monday. “She’s proved uniquely capable of connecting with a diverse and fascinating group of people to tell their stories, including Tonya Harding, Gretchen Carlson, Hulk Hogan, former UVA dean Nicole Eramo, and Monica Lewinsky for her first network interview in over a decade.”

Robach will continue to report for ABC’s “Good Morning America” and other ABC News outlets.

Her new role comes as the Walt Disney news division has placed new emphasis on George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan at “GMA,” where Robach has held forth since 2014. The show once utilized a “family” concept that gave air time and marquee status to a wider variety of anchors and correspondents, but that has changed at a time when viewers are eager to get more information more quickly from morning-TV favorites.

Before arriving at ABC, Robach was a national correspondent at NBC News and a co-anchor at the weekend edition of NBC’s “Today” show.

She has made some news of her own over the years. In 2013, she revealed on air at “GMA” that she had to battle breast cancer after taking an on-air mammogram for a report on the program. that revelation drew more attention to her, and a book about the experience, “Better: How I Let Go of Control, Held on to Hope and Found Joy in My Darkest Hour,” became a New York Times bestseller.