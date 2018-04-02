Sony Pictures TV Ad Sales and Research Chief Amy Carney to Exit

Amy Carney is stepping down as Sony Pictures TV’s head of advertising sales, strategy and research, a departure that marks the latest management transition at the studio’s TV wing.

Carney had been with Sony since 2003 and had served as president of advertising sales since 2007. She took on oversight of research and strategy for the division in 2012. Mike Hopkins, who was appointed Sony Pictures TV chairman in October, confirmed Carney’s decision in a memo to Sony TV staffers sent Monday. She will step down at the end of this month.

Hopkins praised Carney for her “hard work, leadership and dedication” to the studio and her savvy in ad sales and research at a time of fundamental changes in those areas.

“Her strength and leadership in these critical areas of our business have been invaluable in helping grow SPT into one of the industry’s strongest and most prolific television studios,” Hopkins wrote.

With Carney’s exit, Sony TV will restructure ad sales and research operations. Responsibility for national ad sales and syndication sales will be consolidated under exec VPs Philip Martzolf and Stuart Zimmerman. The domestic and international research teams will report to Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

Carney’s departure comes on the heels of a restructuring at the studio in February that saw three other president-level executives depart: marketing head Sheraton Kalouria, international TV channels chief Andy Kaplan, and home entertainment boss Man Jit Singh.

Hopkins has reshaped the hierarchy at Sony TV in an effort to create a flatter organization overall, in keeping with the mandate from Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra, who joined the studio last June.