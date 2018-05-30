TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dominates, ‘World of Dance’ Premieres Down

NBC handily won Tuesday night with the season premieres of “America’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance.” However, both shows–particularly “World of Dance”–were down from last season’s premieres.

“America’s Got Talent,” airing from 8-10 p.m., averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.1 million viewers, making it easily the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. It was down approximately 11% in the demo and 2% in total viewers from the Season 12 premiere last May.

In its second season debut, “World of Dance” averaged a 1.8 and 7.2 million viewers. That is down 25% in the demo and approximately the same percentage in total viewers compared to the Season 1 premiere. This season’s premiere was in line with the first season’s ratings average though and topped its timeslot by a wide margin.

Fox aired the season premieres of both “Beat Shazam” (0.8, 2.4 million) and “Love Connection” (0.6,1.8 million). Both shows were down heavily from their first season premieres, but were in line with their first season finales in the demo.

CBS aired mostly repeats except for “48 Hours: NCIS” (0.5, 4.3 million), which was even.

ABC and The CW aired only repeats.

NBC finished the night with a 2.2 rating and 10.4 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 0.7 but fourth in viewers with 2.1 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.6 but second in viewers with 5.2 million. ABC was fourth in the demo with a 0.5 but third in viewers with 2.2 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.1 million.