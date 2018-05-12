NBC Sets Winter Edition of ‘America’s Got Talent’

NBC has ordered its first winter edition of summer reality franchise “America’s Got Talent,” with Simon Cowell presiding over the judges panel.

“America’s Got Talent: The Champions” will feature contenders from past seasons of “America’s Got Talent” and from the show’s global offshoots airing in 184 countries.

“ ‘America’s Got Talent’ dominates the summer by bringing together The World’s Best ‘Got Talent’ acts for all ages with unique talents to the forefront,” said Paul Telegdy, president of NBC’s alternative and reality group. “Bringing the best ‘Got Talent’ competitors together for this winter edition will have these favorites elevating their acts to awe and inspire audiences like never before.”

There’s no word yet from NBC on a launch date. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers for Cowell’s Syco banner and FremantleMedia North America.

“I have always wanted to have a competition show for the very best of the best ‘Got Talent’ acts from around the world,” Cowell said. “The variety and the talents of the acts who enter ‘Got Talent’ globally are incredible and unbelievable. Since ‘America’s Got Talent’ was where it all started, I’m absolutely delighted to be launching this on NBC.”

The 13th edition of the summer “America’s Got Talent” franchise bows May 29. Last year the show flexed muscle for NBC, pulling in 16 million viewers and 3.5 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s live-plus-7 ratings.