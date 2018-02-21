‘America’s Got Talent’ Judging Panel, Tyra Banks Set to Return for Season 13

“America’s Got Talent” has re-signed its entire judging panel for the show’s upcoming Season 13, the network announced Wednesday.

Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B. will return as judges, with Tyra Banks also returning as the show’s host.

The popular competition series is coming off a record-breaking Season 12, which was the show’s most-watched ever. In Nielsen’s Live+7 ratings, Season 12 of “America’s Got Talent” averaged a 3.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 16 million viewers per episode. That is up by double digits in both measures compared to Season 11. It has also been the most-watched summer unscripted series for each of its 12 seasons on the air and the number one entertainment show on the broadcast networks in total viewers every week it aired last summer. It has also been used to successfully help launch other shows, with the Jennifer Lopez-produced “World of Dance” launching successfully behind “AGT” Season 12.

Auditions for season 13 of “AGT” are still underway, with open calls being held in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 24. In addition, online auditions are open through March 9.

The show is produced by FremantleMedia North America and Syco Entertainment, with Cowell, Trish Kinane, and Richard Wallace executive producing along with Sam Donnelly and Jason Raff.