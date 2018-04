TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Rebounds From Series Low

Sunday’s episode of “American Idol” bounced back from the all-time the singing competition series hit last week.

Airing on ABC at 8 p.m., “American Idol” averaged a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.4 million viewers. That is up approximately 15% in both measures from last week, which drew a 1.3 and 6.4 million viewers.

Earlier on ABC, “America’s Funniest Home Video” (1.0, 5.6 million) was down slightly in the demo from last week. Later, “Deception” (0.6, 3.4 million) was also down.

On CBS, “60 Minutes” (0.7, 8.8 million) was down significantly in the demo, while “Instinct” (0.6, 7.2 million) tied its low in the demo. “NCIS: Los Angeles” (0.8, 7.5 million) was down only slightly in the demo. “Madam Secretary” (0.6, 6.1 million) was even.

For NBC, “Dateline” (0.6, 3.9 million), “Little Big Shots” (0.8, 5.9 million), “Genius Junior” (0.6, 3.7 million), and “Timeless” (0.5, 2.4 million) were all steady.

On Fox, “Bob’s Burgers” (0.8, 1.6 million) and “The Simpsons” (0.9, 2.2 million) were down slightly. “Family Guy” (0.9, 2 million) was even, while “Last Man on Earth” (0.6, 1.5 million) ticked up in total viewers.