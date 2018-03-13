TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Falls to ‘The Voice’ in Monday Debut

ABC’s revival of “American Idol” proved no match for rival singing competition “The Voice” on NBC in the Monday overnight ratings.

With both shows airing from 8-10 p.m., “American Idol’s” first Monday show on its new network averaged a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.4 million viewers. “The Voice” averaged a 2.3 rating and 11.7 million viewers. In addition, “Idol” was down over 20% in both measures compared to its premiere on Sunday.

ABC’s fortunes improved at 10 p.m, however, with “The Good Doctor” rebounding from last week’s series low. The freshman medical drama topped the hour in both measures with a 1.8 and 9.8 million viewers. NBC’s new drama “Good Girls” was down in both measures from last week’s series premiere, drawing a 1.1 and 4.7 million viewers compared to last week’s 1.3 and 5.4 million.

In addition to repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon,” new episodes of “Man with a Plan” (1.0, 6.4 million) and “Living Biblically” (0.7, 4.7 million) were even on CBS.

For Fox, “Lucifer” (0.7, 2.9 million) while “The Resident” (0.8, 3.8 million) was down slightly in the demo.

For The CW, “Legends of Tomorrow” (0.4, 1.3 million) and “iZombie” (0.2, 0.74 million) were even.

NBC won the night with a 1.9 and 9.4 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.8 and 8.8 million. CBS and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.8 each. CBS was third in total viewers with 5.5 million. Fox was fourth in viewers with 3.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1 million viewers.