TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Stays Low on Monday

“American Idol” remained at a series low in the key demo in the Monday overnight ratings.

Airing on ABC at 8 p.m., “American Idol” drew a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers. That is down week-to-week in both measures and even with the series low the show posted on Sunday. It was up, however, in total viewers compared to Sunday’s installment.

Later on ABC, “The Crossing” (0.7, 4.2 million) was also down in the demo from last week.

On NBC, “The Voice” (1.8, 9.2 million) was again the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. A new episode of “Good Girls” (1.0, 4.5 million) was even at 10.

CBS comedies “Kevin Can Wait” (0.9, 5.3 million) and “Man With a Plan” (0.8, 5.1 million) were both off slightly in the demo. “Superior Donuts” (0.8, 4.5 million), “Living Biblically” (0.6, 3.5 million) and the season finale of “Scorpion” (0.7, 5.1 million) were even.

For The CW, “Supergirl” (0.5, 1.9 million) returned down after a two-month hiatus. “iZombie” (0.3, 0.85 million) was up.

NBC won the night with a 1.5 and 7.6 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.1 and 6 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.8 but fourth in viewers with 3.7 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.7 but third in viewers with 4.8 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.4 million.