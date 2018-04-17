You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Stays Low on Monday

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
AMERICAN IDOL - "112 (Top 24 Celebrity Duets)" - As the pool has been narrowed to the top 24 contestants, 12 of the top 24 finalists perform duets with celebrity partners at Academy LA in Hollywood during this week in the competition, as the search for AmericaÕs next superstar continues on its new home on AmericaÕs network, The ABC Television Network, MONDAY, APRIL 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). (ABC/Eric McCandless)ALYSSA RAGHU, BANNERS
CREDIT: ABC

American Idol” remained at a series low in the key demo in the Monday overnight ratings.

Airing on ABC at 8 p.m., “American Idol” drew a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers. That is down week-to-week in both measures and even with the series low the show posted on Sunday. It was up, however, in total viewers compared to Sunday’s installment.

Later on ABC, “The Crossing” (0.7, 4.2 million) was also down in the demo from last week.

On NBC, “The Voice” (1.8, 9.2 million) was again the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. A new episode of “Good Girls” (1.0, 4.5 million) was even at 10.

CBS comedies “Kevin Can Wait” (0.9, 5.3 million) and “Man With a Plan” (0.8, 5.1 million) were both off slightly in the demo. “Superior Donuts” (0.8, 4.5 million), “Living Biblically” (0.6, 3.5 million) and the season finale of “Scorpion” (0.7, 5.1 million) were even.

For The CW, “Supergirl” (0.5, 1.9 million) returned down after a two-month hiatus. “iZombie” (0.3, 0.85 million) was up.

NBC won the night with a 1.5 and 7.6 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.1 and 6 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.8 but fourth in viewers with 3.7 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.7 but third in viewers with 4.8 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.4 million.

More TV

  • Hastings, Turner Laing, Richard, Pelisson Set

    Hastings, Turner Laing, Richard, Pelisson Set for Series Mania

    “American Idol” remained at a series low in the key demo in the Monday overnight ratings. Airing on ABC at 8 p.m., “American Idol” drew a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers. That is down week-to-week in both measures and even with the series low the show posted on Sunday. It was […]

  • Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes - The

    'Walking Dead' Season 8 Finale Ratings Lowest Since Season 1

    “American Idol” remained at a series low in the key demo in the Monday overnight ratings. Airing on ABC at 8 p.m., “American Idol” drew a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers. That is down week-to-week in both measures and even with the series low the show posted on Sunday. It was […]

  • Harry Anderson

    'Night Court' Alumni and More Remember Harry Anderson: 'One of a Kind'

    “American Idol” remained at a series low in the key demo in the Monday overnight ratings. Airing on ABC at 8 p.m., “American Idol” drew a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers. That is down week-to-week in both measures and even with the series low the show posted on Sunday. It was […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Harry Anderson, 'Night Court' Star, Dies at 65

    “American Idol” remained at a series low in the key demo in the Monday overnight ratings. Airing on ABC at 8 p.m., “American Idol” drew a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers. That is down week-to-week in both measures and even with the series low the show posted on Sunday. It was […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad