TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Slips As ‘The Voice’ Reigns on Monday

AMERICAN IDOL - "104 (Auditions)" - "American Idol" heads to Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans and New York City, as the search for AmericaÕs next superstar continues on its new home on AmericaÕs network, The ABC Television Network, MONDAY, MARCH 19 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). (ABC/Mark Levine)DOMINIQUE (BIRMINGHAM, AL), LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN
CREDIT: ABC

American Idol” was down slightly in the Nielsen overnight numbers from last Monday, but ABC’s new version of the singing competition series still managed to retain most of its audience from last week.

Airing from 8-10 p.m., ABC’s “American Idol” averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.7 million viewers. That is down approximately 11% in the demo and 8% in total viewers from last week, pending updates. “American Idol” also grew in each half hour of its two-hour broadcast on Monday. Later on ABC, a new episode of “The Good Doctor” (1.6, 9.1 million) was down by about the same percentages as “American Idol” from last week.

On NBC, “The Voice” held onto its comfortable lead over “American Idol,” averaging a 2.3 and 10.7 million viewers for the night, making it the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. Later on NBC, “Good Girls” (1.0, 4.3 million) was even.

On CBS, “Kevin Can Wait” (1.0, 5.9 million) was mostly even, while “Man With a Plan” (0.9, 5.6 million) and “Superior Donuts” (0.8, 5.1 million) both slipped from last week. “Living Biblically” (0.9, 4.2 million) was down slightly  in viewers from last week, as was “Scorpion” (0.8, 4.9 million).

Both “Lucifer” (0.8, 3.2 million) and “The Resident” (0.9, 4.2 million) saw modest increases on Fox.

For The CW, “Legends of Tomorrow” (0.4, 1.3 million) was even, while “iZombie” (0.2, 0.76 million) was down in the demo.

NBC won the night with a 1.8 and 8.6 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.6 and 8.2 million. CBS and Fox tied in the demo with a 0.8. CBS was third in viewers with 5.1 million. Fox was fourth with 3.7 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1 million viewers.

