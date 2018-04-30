You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Spikes to Multi-Week Highs

AMERICAN IDOL - "114 (Top 10 Reveal)" - America's votes are in and live shows begin, as the top 14 contestants perform and the top 10 finalists are revealed, as the search for America's next superstar continues on its new home on America's network, The ABC Television Network, MONDAY, APRIL 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). (ABC/Eric McCandless)MICHELLE SUSSETT, MARCIO DONALDSON, GARRETT JACOBS, DENNIS LORENZO, JONNY BRENNS, MARA JUSTINE, JURNEE, RYAN SEACREST, CATIE TURNER, MICHAEL J. WOODARD, CALEB LEE HUTCHINSON, GABBY BARRETT, ADA VOX, CADE FOEHNER, MADDIE POPPE
CREDIT: ABC

This Sunday’s episode of “American Idol” on ABC was the show’s highest-rated and most-watched in weeks, according to the Nielsen overnight ratings.

The episode, the first time the show has aired live coast-to-coast, drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 8 million viewers. That is up nearly 20% in the demo compared to last week and the show’s best numbers since the premiere back in March. Due to the nature of live programming, these numbers do not reflect West Coast viewership. Updated numbers will be released later today.

Earlier on ABC, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (1.2, 5.8 million) was also up in the demo, while “Deception” (0.8, 3.7 million) was up in both measures.

On CBS, “60 Minutes” (0.8, 9 million) ticked up in the demo. “Instinct” (0.6, 7 million) was even, while “NCIS: Los Angeles” (0.7, 7.5 million) dipped. “Madam Secretary” (0.6, 6 million) was even.

For NBC, “Dateline” (0.7, 4.2 million) was up. “Little Big Shots” (0.8, 6 million) and “Genius Junior” (0.6, 3.7 million) were both even. “Timeless” (0.6, 2.6 million) was up in both measures.

On Fox, “Bob’s Burgers” (0.8, 1.9 million) and “The Simpsons” (0.9, 2.4 million) ticked up in viewers. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (0.9, 2 million) and “The Last Man on Earth” (0.7, 1.8 million) ticked up in both measures.

ABC won the night in the demo with a 1.4 but finished second in viewers with 6.4 million. Fox was second in the demo with a 0.8 but fourth in viewers with 2 million. CBS and NBC tied for third in the demo with a 0.7. CBS was first in viewers with 7.4 million. NBC was third with 4.1 million.

