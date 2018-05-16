‘American Idol’ Finale: Bebe Rexha, Nick Jonas, Kermit the Frog to Appear

“American Idol” has announced the lineup for the season finale, airing Sunday (May 20) and Monday (May 21) on ABC.

The show will feature performances from all three judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, along with Bebe Rexha, Nick Jonas and Mustard, Patti Labelle, Darius Rucker, Gary Clark, Jr. and Yolanda Adams. Kermit the Frog, the popular pillar of Disney’s The Muppets franchise, is also set to appear.

The top 10 finalists — Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Maddie Poppe, Gabby Barrett, Cade Foehner, Catie Turner, Michael Woodard, Dennis Lorenzo, Jurnee, Michelle Sussett and Ada Vox — will take the stage as well.

As far as song choices, Turner already revealed on Twitter that she will be performing an original. Songwriter Ely Rise, who has written for “Idol” alums Adam Lambert and Elliott Yamin, also announced on social media that he already contributed a song for Woodard. An ABC rep says there will be no “judges’ picks.”

This Sunday’s show will be mentored by iHeartRadio radio personality Bobby Bones, and will include a look at the hometown visits of the top three: Hutchinson, Barrett, and Poppe.

Voting for the finale will not be coast-to-coast this week, as overnight votes will contribute to who’s left standing under a hail of confetti on Monday night.