‘American Idol’ Heads to Amazon Prime Video in the U.K.

“American Idol” will be on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K. The streaming service has taken exclusive U.K .rights and will run episodes a day after they go out on ABC in the U.S. in a landmark deal. In Britain the previous versions of the talent competition went out on free-TV, on either ITV or Channel 5.

FremantleMedia sells the finished series internationally and has sealed a raft of global deals for “American Idol” spanning Africa, Asia, Australasia, Lat-Am, and Europe.

The series has gotten off to a solid start having just relaunched on ABC in the U.S. The revival launched on Mar. 12 with an overnight audience of 10.3 million, below what the show generated on Fox, but winning the night. The new-look judging panel comprises Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Ryan Seacrest hosts.

“’American Idol’ has launched to fantastic ratings on ABC in the US and we are excited that Amazon Prime Video will become the exclusive home of the new series in the UK with this unique deal,” said Jamie Lynn, head of sales and distribution, EMEA, for FremantleMedia International. “To see one of the biggest entertainment shows on a streaming service is a not only a first, but testament to the appetite for ‘American Idol’ and will be a whole new way to reach fans of the series.”

Outside of the U.K. key buyers of the U.S. series include Foxtel in Australia, Canal Sony in Lat-Am, MNET in South Africa, beIN in the Middle East, and SIC in Portugal. The U.S. show will go out in 150 territories in all internationally.

“American Idol” is produced by FremantleMedia North America and CORE Media Group’s 19 Entertainment.