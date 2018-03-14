You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘American Housewife’ EPs Rick Weiner, Kenny Schwartz Ink New Overall Deal With ABC Studios

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rick Weiner Kenny Schwartz
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

“American Housewife” executive producers Rick Weiner and Kenny Schwartz have signed a new, three-year overall deal with ABC Studios.

This is their second overall deal with the studio. The duo met as met as staff writers on the hit NBC show “Mad About You.” From there, they went on to create ABC’s “Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place.” After its run, they created and executive produced “Do Over” for the WB Network.

They followed that up by joining “American Dad” from its inception and served as executive producers for seven seasons. Additionally, Wiener and Schwartz were showrunners and executive producers on NBC’s “Guys with Kids” and wrote for ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Galavant.”

“American Housewife” is currently in its second season on ABC. The single-camera series is one of the network’s highest-rated comedies, with Season 2 currently averaging a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 ad 4.8 million viewers in Live+Same Day.

More TV

  • New Day CNN

    CNN Will Shake Up Primetime With Chris Cuomo

    “American Housewife” executive producers Rick Weiner and Kenny Schwartz have signed a new, three-year overall deal with ABC Studios. This is their second overall deal with the studio. The duo met as met as staff writers on the hit NBC show “Mad About You.” From there, they went on to create ABC’s “Two Guys, A Girl […]

  • THE FOSTERS - FreeformsÕs "The Fosters"

    Freeform Announces 'The Fosters' Series Finale Date and New Cast Members

    “American Housewife” executive producers Rick Weiner and Kenny Schwartz have signed a new, three-year overall deal with ABC Studios. This is their second overall deal with the studio. The duo met as met as staff writers on the hit NBC show “Mad About You.” From there, they went on to create ABC’s “Two Guys, A Girl […]

  • Mira Nair San Francisco Film Festival

    Mira Nair to Direct the BBC's Adaptation of Vikram Seth's 'A Suitable Boy'

    “American Housewife” executive producers Rick Weiner and Kenny Schwartz have signed a new, three-year overall deal with ABC Studios. This is their second overall deal with the studio. The duo met as met as staff writers on the hit NBC show “Mad About You.” From there, they went on to create ABC’s “Two Guys, A Girl […]

  • Disney-Junior-dance-party

    Disney’s New Potty Pitch Turns Bathroom Run Into a Commercial Enterprise

    “American Housewife” executive producers Rick Weiner and Kenny Schwartz have signed a new, three-year overall deal with ABC Studios. This is their second overall deal with the studio. The duo met as met as staff writers on the hit NBC show “Mad About You.” From there, they went on to create ABC’s “Two Guys, A Girl […]

  • Members of the armed forces in

    U.K.’s Channel 4 Orders Documentary on Poisoning of Former Russian Spy (EXCLUSIVE)

    “American Housewife” executive producers Rick Weiner and Kenny Schwartz have signed a new, three-year overall deal with ABC Studios. This is their second overall deal with the studio. The duo met as met as staff writers on the hit NBC show “Mad About You.” From there, they went on to create ABC’s “Two Guys, A Girl […]

  • Carolyn McCall ITV CEO

    British TV Companies Join Forces to Fight U.S. FAANGs

    “American Housewife” executive producers Rick Weiner and Kenny Schwartz have signed a new, three-year overall deal with ABC Studios. This is their second overall deal with the studio. The duo met as met as staff writers on the hit NBC show “Mad About You.” From there, they went on to create ABC’s “Two Guys, A Girl […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad