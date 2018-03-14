‘American Housewife’ EPs Rick Weiner, Kenny Schwartz Ink New Overall Deal With ABC Studios

“American Housewife” executive producers Rick Weiner and Kenny Schwartz have signed a new, three-year overall deal with ABC Studios.

This is their second overall deal with the studio. The duo met as met as staff writers on the hit NBC show “Mad About You.” From there, they went on to create ABC’s “Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place.” After its run, they created and executive produced “Do Over” for the WB Network.

They followed that up by joining “American Dad” from its inception and served as executive producers for seven seasons. Additionally, Wiener and Schwartz were showrunners and executive producers on NBC’s “Guys with Kids” and wrote for ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Galavant.”

“American Housewife” is currently in its second season on ABC. The single-camera series is one of the network’s highest-rated comedies, with Season 2 currently averaging a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 ad 4.8 million viewers in Live+Same Day.