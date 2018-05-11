‘Black-ish,’ Fresh Off the Boat,’ ‘American Housewife’ Renewed by ABC

Comedies “American Housewife,” “Black-ish,” and “Fresh Off the Boat” have been renewed by ABC.

Heading into its third season, “American Housewife”follows Katie Otto, a confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with “perfect” mommies and their “perfect” offspring.

It stars Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Carly Hughes, and Ali Wong. Sarah Dunn wrote the series and serves as executive producer. Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener, and Kenny Schwartz are also executive producers. Ruben Fleischer directed and was executive producer of the pilot. Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios produce.

The series has become a reliable part of ABC’s Wednesday comedy block, averaging a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.6 million viewers in Live+Same Day.

ABC has also renewed “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Modern Family,” “Speechless,” “Splitting Up Together,” and “Roseanne.” The network has ordered a spinoff of “The Goldbergs” for next season, along with the one-hour series “The Rookie” and “Take Two.” Earlier this week, ABC also ordered the drama series “A Million Little Things” for the 2018-2019 season as well as the single-camera comedy “Single Parents.” The network has also cancelled “Quanitco,” “Designated Survivor,” and freshman comedy “Alex Inc.”

Related 'How to Get Away With Murder, 'Station 19,' 'For the People' Renewed at ABC 'Alex Inc' Canceled by ABC After One Season

Heading into its fifth season, “Black-ish” centers on the Johnson family, with parents Andre and Rainbow wishing to give their children the best. But their offspring’s childhood is turning out to be much different than theirs. It stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, and Peter Mackenzie. The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Jonathan Groff, Anderson, Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Corey Nickerson. The series is produced by ABC Studios.

“Black-ish” is a staple of ABC’s Tuesday comedy lineup, averaging a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.2 million viewers in Live+Same Day this season. The series has also been nominated for numerous awards, including eight Emmy awards. In addition, Ellis Ross won a Golden Globe for her role on the show in 2017. In January, a spinoff series centering on Shahidi’s character titled “Grown-ish” debuted on fellow Disney-owned network Freeform.

Going into its fifth season, “Fresh Off the Boat” follows 12-year-old hip-hop loving Eddie Huang and his Taiwanese family as they move from Chinatown in Washington, D.C. to suburban Orlando, Florida. Eddie struggles with assimilating into his new school and the rest of the family contends with living in an area with virtually no other Asian families.

The series stars Hudson Yang, Randall Park, Constance Wu, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, and Chelsey Crisp. The series is based on the memoir of the same name by Eddie Huang. Nahnatchka Khan created the series in addition to executive producing. Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

The series has been a stable performer for ABC on Tuesday nights, averaging a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers in Live+Same Day.