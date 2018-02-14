‘American Horror Story’ Murder House Owners Sue Over Trespassing

The house featured in the first season of FX’s “American Horror Story” has become embroiled in a lawsuit brought by the current owners, who claim they were unaware that fans of the show visit the house on a regular basis, and that these pilgrimages have led to repeated trespassing.

The couple, Dr. Ernst von Schwarz and Angela Oakenfold, are suing the realtors who negotiated the selling of the Los Angeles “Murder House,” along with the former owners.

Exterior shots of the house, which is also known as the Rosenheim Mansion, were repeatedly shown in the 2011 debut season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology horror series. CBS News reports that the couple claim their home has become a tourist attraction, and that hundreds of fans are trespassing on the property each day to take pictures. Some even try to force their way into the home, the report says.

Oakenfold also told CBS that fans climb fences and that one group sat in the scoop of a garbage truck to be lifted high enough to view the home.

The couple say they researched the property but were not aware of the extent or passion of “American Horror Story’s” fan base.

The couple does not want to sell the mansion, which they purchased for $3.2 million in 2015, and instead are hoping for punitive and compensatory damages.