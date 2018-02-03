‘American Gods’ Season 2 Enlists Jesse Alexander as New Showrunner

“American Gods” Season 2 is moving forward with Jesse Alexander set to take over as showrunner, Variety has confirmed.

Alexander takes over the Starz adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed novel from Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, who exited the series in November. Fuller and Green, who were the creators and executive producers on the series, are said to have departed over issues with producer FremantleMedia over budget and creative direction.

Alexander previously worked alongside fuller on the shows “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Hannibal,” the former of which Fuller also exited after clashing with CBS. Alexander’s other credits include “Lost,” “Alias,” and “Heroes.”

“American Gods” tells the story of a conflict between new and old mythological figured. The series stars Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon, an ex-con who finds himself in a tug-of-war between America’s old gods like Odin (Ian McShane) and Media, played by Gillian Anderson, though Anderson previously stated she will not return for Season 2.

The series was renewed by Starz for a second season in May. In addition to Fuller and Green, Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk are also executive producers along with David Slade, Adam Kane, and Gaiman. Starz senior vice presidents of original programming Marta Fernandez and Ken Segna are the executives in charge.

