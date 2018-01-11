TBS Renews ‘American Dad’ For Two More Seasons, Sets Monday Night Animation Block

TBS has renewed “American Dad” for two more seasons, the network announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The series centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, Va. The series was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, and executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle along with MacFarlane and Weitzman. It debuted on Fox in 2005 before moving to TBS in 2014. The show returns for a new season on Feb. 12 at 10 p.m.

Then, on Feb. 26, TBS will debut the new animated comedy “Final Space” at 10:30 p.m. immediately following “American Dad” for an hour-long animation block.

“Final Space” follows a spaceman named Gary who is working off a prison sentence and makes a mysterious new alien friend, Mooncake, whom he immediately bonds with. But what Gary doesn’t know is that his adorable new sidekick is actually wanted by the sinister Lord Commander who will stop at nothing to use Mooncake’s untapped powers for evil.

The series was created by Olan Rogers. Rogers and David Sacks are writers and executive producers for the TBS original, which is produced by Conan O’Brien’s Conaco, New Form and in association with Turner’s Studio T. Rogers stars in the animated series alongside Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, David Tennant, Tika Sumpter, Steven Yeun and Coty Galloway.

“Animation has played a huge role in making us the #1 comedy network,” said Brett Weitz, executive vice president of programming for TBS. “We will keep the momentum going with the two season pick up of ‘American Dad’ and finally introducing the world to the brilliantly constructed misadventures of Gary in ‘Final Space.’”