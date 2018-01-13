AMC Sets Premiere Dates for James Cameron Docuseries, ‘McMafia,’ ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 3

AMC has announced the premiere dates for its spring lineup, including international crime thriller “McMafia,” “Fear the Walking Dead” season four, season three of martial arts drama “Into the Badlands,” and docuseries “AMC Visionaries: James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction.”

“AMC Visionaries: James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction” will bow on Monday, April 30 at 10PM. In the six-part docuseries, writer, director and producer James Cameron explores science fiction through interviews with industry creatives including Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Ridley Scott, Christopher Nolan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Smith and Sigourney Weaver, among many others.

“AMC Visionaries: James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction” is executive produced by Cameron, Maria Wilhelm and

Ken Druckerman and Banks Tarver of Left/Right TV. In addition to the recently aired “AMC Visionaries: Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics,” previously announced series falling under the “AMC Visionaries” banner include the upcoming “AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror” and “AMC Visionaries: Rap Yearbook.”

“McMafia,” an eight-part series created by Hossein Amini and inspired by Misha Glenny’s book, will premiere Feb. 26 at 10pm. The series charts Alex Godman’s (James Norton) journey as he is drawn deeper and deeper into the world of organized crime, despite his efforts to build his own legitimate business and forge a life with his girlfriend Rebecca (Juliet Rylance). The series, which also stars David Strathairn, Faye Marsay, Aleksey Serebryakov and Maria Shukshina, is co-produced by the BBC, AMC and Cuba Pictures, in association with Twickenham Studios.

AMC’s suspense thriller “The Terror” will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Monday, March 26 at 9PM. From executive producers Ridley Scott, David Kajganich and Soo Hugh, “The Terror” — which is inspired by a true story — centers on the Royal Navy’s perilous voyage into uncharted territory as the crew attempts to discover the Northwest Passage. The ten-episode series stars Jared Harris, Tobias Menzies, and Ciarán Hinds, among others. “The Terror” is produced by Scott Free, Emjag Productions and Entertainment 360 in association with AMC Studios. David W. Zucker, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert and Guymon Casady also serve as executive producers.

“Fear the Walking Dead” returns for its fourth season on Sunday, April 15 at 10pm, with subsequent episodes airing at 9PM. The latest installment will see the world of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and her family through new eyes — the eyes of Morgan Jones (Lennie James), who is joining the story from the world of “The Walking Dead.” Produced by AMC Studios, “Fear the Walking Dead” is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, as well as Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero.

The third season of “Into the Badlands” will air on Sunday, April 22 at 10pm. The drama finds Sunny (Daniel Wu of Tomb Raider) living off the grid, doing his best to provide for his infant son, Henry, in the wake of Veil’s death. From AMC Studios, “Into the Badlands” was created by executive producers, showrunners and writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and is executive produced by Stacey Sher and Michael Shamberg, along with David Dobkin, Stephen Fung, Michael Taylor and Wu.