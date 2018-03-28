AMC Networks Unveils Data Sales Team As TV Upfront Looms

AMC Networks is joining the parade of TV networks looking to add data to the mix in coming negotiations with TV advertisers.

The company, which operates AMC Network, IFC, WE tv and other cable outlets, said it would launch a team to sell data products to advertisers as part of the coming “upfront” market, when U.S> TV companies try to sell the bulk of their ad inventory for the coming program cycle. Adam Gaynor was named vice president of the new unit, AMCN Agility.

AMC, which broadcasts “The Walking Dead” (above, pictured), said the new unit would make use of its Aurora Video Targeting Solutions, an offering developed internally that uses ratings data and proprietary analytics to help advertisers identify specific consumer attributes and segments and devise plans that help match commercials to the customers most likely to be interested in them. AMC introduced the technology last year and said it has worked with “category leaders” that it declined to name to develop and refine the offering.

“The strong response to Aurora Video Targeting Solutions in the marketplace over the last year, and the expanded availability of this fully transparent planning tool in the 2018 upfront, convinced us that the time was right for a dedicated data sales team,” said Scott Collins, president of advertising sales for AMC Networks, in a prepared statement. “Adam’s industry experience makes him the right leader to meet our goal of helping to connect brands to consumers.”

Related Spark Foundry Elevates Chris Boothe to Global Brand President Google Will Help Stephen Colbert Cut Commercials From 'Late Show' (EXCLUSIVE)

“I am excited to be part of the AMCN family where the power of incredible story telling delivers distinctive and relevant audiences,” said Gaynor. “AMCN Agility capitalizes on those audiences and offers intelligence, insights and the execution of data-driven campaigns that drive brands to be more efficient and effective at reaching precise audience segments.”

Gaynor joined AMC Networks a year ago as the company’s vice president of advertising and data solutions sales. He previously worked at Dish Network, where he led the company’s media sales team and advanced advertising initiatives including addressable, interactive and programmatic platforms.