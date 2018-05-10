Content Licensing Gains Power AMC Networks Q1 Earnings as Advertising Revenue Drops

AMC Networks delivered strong gains in revenue and earnings per share in the first quarter as gains from content licensing pacts offset a 9% slump in ad sales.

AMC reported revenue of $741 million, up 2.9% from the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share came in at $2.65 per share, or $163 million, up from $2.10 a year ago, or $145 million.

AMC cited a 10.8% gain in content licensing and distribution revenue, reaching $407 million, which offset an 8.8% drop in advertising sales at its domestic cable networks, to $226 million.

“AMC Networks delivered strong performance in the first quarter of 2018 with record total company revenues and earnings per share. We have grown total distribution of our networks, reflecting the strength of our well-priced, well-defined brands; the quality of our programming and its popularity with viewers; and the value we create for both traditional and emerging distribution platforms. AMC Networks has the lowest priced offering of any independent programmer and is the most widely available independent programmer among virtual MVPDs, an indicator of our strong position as these emerging platforms continue to grow,” said Josh Sapan, President and CEO of AMC Networks.

Sapan cited BBC America’s buzzy new drama “Killing Eve” as an example of the company’s focus on premium content that can drive content licensing business around the world.

(Pictured: “Killing Eve”)

