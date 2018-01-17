AMC Developing Dramedy ‘Aim High’ From ‘Falling Water’ Co-Creator, ‘Longmire’ Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Falling Water
CREDIT: Courtesy of USA

AMC is developing a series that hails from Blake Masters and Boo Killebrew, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series, titled “Aim High,” is described as a dramedy centered around a Southern family. Masters and Killebrew will write and executive produce the potential one-hour project.

Masters most recently co-created the USA series “Falling Water” with Henry Bromell in addition to serving as executive producer on the series. He also created the Showtime series “Brotherhood” and developed “Law & Order: LA.” Killebrew wrote multiple episodes of “Longmire” after the show moved to Netflix in its fourth season.

The series is under development as part of AMC’s content partnership with Charter Communications. Under the agreement, which was announced in April 2017, Charter will have an exclusive initial window in the U.S. to the co-produced content for use on its own platform, while AMC Studios will retain subsequent rights, including the right to distribute the content internationally.

More TV

  • TV Review: 'Corporate' on Comedy Central

    TV Review: 'Corporate' on Comedy Central

    AMC is developing a series that hails from Blake Masters and Boo Killebrew, Variety has learned exclusively. The series, titled “Aim High,” is described as a dramedy centered around a Southern family. Masters and Killebrew will write and executive produce the potential one-hour project. Masters most recently co-created the USA series “Falling Water” with Henry Bromell in addition […]

  • Natpe: Mediapro's Globomedia Inks Exclusive Pact

    Natpe: Mediapro's Globomedia Inks Exclusive Pact with Spanish Showrunner Javier Olivares

    AMC is developing a series that hails from Blake Masters and Boo Killebrew, Variety has learned exclusively. The series, titled “Aim High,” is described as a dramedy centered around a Southern family. Masters and Killebrew will write and executive produce the potential one-hour project. Masters most recently co-created the USA series “Falling Water” with Henry Bromell in addition […]

  • Falling Water

    AMC Developing Dramedy 'Aim High' From 'Falling Water' Co-Creator, 'Longmire' Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

    AMC is developing a series that hails from Blake Masters and Boo Killebrew, Variety has learned exclusively. The series, titled “Aim High,” is described as a dramedy centered around a Southern family. Masters and Killebrew will write and executive produce the potential one-hour project. Masters most recently co-created the USA series “Falling Water” with Henry Bromell in addition […]

  • Spike TV Gets Fiery End as

    Spike TV Gets Fiery Farewell as Paramount Network Launch Approaches (Watch)

    AMC is developing a series that hails from Blake Masters and Boo Killebrew, Variety has learned exclusively. The series, titled “Aim High,” is described as a dramedy centered around a Southern family. Masters and Killebrew will write and executive produce the potential one-hour project. Masters most recently co-created the USA series “Falling Water” with Henry Bromell in addition […]

  • Libby Leist Today

    Libby Leist Will Lead NBC's 'Today' to Tomorrow

    AMC is developing a series that hails from Blake Masters and Boo Killebrew, Variety has learned exclusively. The series, titled “Aim High,” is described as a dramedy centered around a Southern family. Masters and Killebrew will write and executive produce the potential one-hour project. Masters most recently co-created the USA series “Falling Water” with Henry Bromell in addition […]

  • Betsy Beers

    Shondaland EP Betsy Beers on 'Scandal' Finale, 'Grey's' Longevity, and Netflix Deal

    AMC is developing a series that hails from Blake Masters and Boo Killebrew, Variety has learned exclusively. The series, titled “Aim High,” is described as a dramedy centered around a Southern family. Masters and Killebrew will write and executive produce the potential one-hour project. Masters most recently co-created the USA series “Falling Water” with Henry Bromell in addition […]

  • Casting Director Cesar Rocha Joins CBS

    Casting Director Cesar Rocha Joins CBS

    AMC is developing a series that hails from Blake Masters and Boo Killebrew, Variety has learned exclusively. The series, titled “Aim High,” is described as a dramedy centered around a Southern family. Masters and Killebrew will write and executive produce the potential one-hour project. Masters most recently co-created the USA series “Falling Water” with Henry Bromell in addition […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad