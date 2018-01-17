AMC Developing Dramedy ‘Aim High’ From ‘Falling Water’ Co-Creator, ‘Longmire’ Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC is developing a series that hails from Blake Masters and Boo Killebrew, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series, titled “Aim High,” is described as a dramedy centered around a Southern family. Masters and Killebrew will write and executive produce the potential one-hour project.

Masters most recently co-created the USA series “Falling Water” with Henry Bromell in addition to serving as executive producer on the series. He also created the Showtime series “Brotherhood” and developed “Law & Order: LA.” Killebrew wrote multiple episodes of “Longmire” after the show moved to Netflix in its fourth season.

The series is under development as part of AMC’s content partnership with Charter Communications. Under the agreement, which was announced in April 2017, Charter will have an exclusive initial window in the U.S. to the co-produced content for use on its own platform, while AMC Studios will retain subsequent rights, including the right to distribute the content internationally.