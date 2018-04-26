AMC CEO Sapan Sees Compensation Dip Slightly

Compensation in 2017 declined for the two top operating executives of AMC Networks, the company said Thursday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

CEO Josh Sapan received total compensation of $29.6 million for 2017, the filing said, down slightly from the $30.5 he received in 2016. The executive’s base salary remained unchanged from $2 million. His stock awards rose to $14.3 million, while non-equity incentive plan compensation was $15.1 million, compared with $13.2 million the prior year.

Ed Carroll, the company’s chief operating officer, received $10.3 million for 2017, according to the filing, compared with $22.2 million in 2016. He received a stock bonus that year as a result of entering into a new employment contract with the company.

AMC said compensation for executive chairman Charles F. Dolan rose to $3.5 million, compared with $3 million for the previous year.