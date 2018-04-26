You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AMC CEO Sapan Sees Compensation Dip Slightly

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Compensation in 2017 declined for the two top operating executives of AMC Networks,  the company said Thursday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

CEO Josh Sapan received total compensation of $29.6 million for 2017, the filing said, down slightly from the $30.5 he received in 2016. The executive’s base salary remained unchanged from $2 million. His stock awards rose to $14.3 million, while non-equity incentive plan compensation was $15.1 million, compared with $13.2 million the prior year.

Ed Carroll, the company’s chief operating officer, received $10.3 million for 2017, according to the filing, compared with $22.2 million in 2016. He received a stock bonus that year as a result of entering into a new employment contract with the company.

AMC said compensation for executive chairman Charles F. Dolan rose to $3.5 million, compared with $3 million for the previous year.

More TV

  • ‘Star Wars Resistance’ Animated Series in

    Disney Channel Orders ‘Star Wars Resistance’ Animated Series

    Compensation in 2017 declined for the two top operating executives of AMC Networks,  the company said Thursday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CEO Josh Sapan received total compensation of $29.6 million for 2017, the filing said, down slightly from the $30.5 he received in 2016. The executive’s base salary remained […]

  • Gabriel IglesiasMagic Mike XXL film premiere,

    Netflix Orders Gabriel Iglesias Multi-Cam Series, Two Comedy Specials

    Compensation in 2017 declined for the two top operating executives of AMC Networks,  the company said Thursday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CEO Josh Sapan received total compensation of $29.6 million for 2017, the filing said, down slightly from the $30.5 he received in 2016. The executive’s base salary remained […]

  • AMC CEO Sapan Sees Compensation Dip

    AMC CEO Sapan Sees Compensation Dip Slightly

    Compensation in 2017 declined for the two top operating executives of AMC Networks,  the company said Thursday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CEO Josh Sapan received total compensation of $29.6 million for 2017, the filing said, down slightly from the $30.5 he received in 2016. The executive’s base salary remained […]

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    Discovery Ad Sales Veteran Ben Price Will Leave Company After Upfront

    Compensation in 2017 declined for the two top operating executives of AMC Networks,  the company said Thursday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CEO Josh Sapan received total compensation of $29.6 million for 2017, the filing said, down slightly from the $30.5 he received in 2016. The executive’s base salary remained […]

  • Donald Trump

    President Donald Trump on Kanye West: 'He's Got Good Taste'

    Compensation in 2017 declined for the two top operating executives of AMC Networks,  the company said Thursday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CEO Josh Sapan received total compensation of $29.6 million for 2017, the filing said, down slightly from the $30.5 he received in 2016. The executive’s base salary remained […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad