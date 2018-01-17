NATPE: AMC Snaps Up BBC, Rai Dramas for Latin America

Miami – AMC has bought BBC TV movie “Danny and the Human Zoo” and Rai’s Italian supernatural crime drama “La Porta Rossa,” for its channels in Latin America.

Announced as the NATPE programming market in Miami continues, AMC Networks International bagged the scripted offerings through its first ever deal with Studiocanal, which distributes both.

AMC plans to run “La Porta Rossa” on its Europa, Europa channel, and “Danny and the Human Zoo” on its Film & Arts net.

“The innovative storyline and production of “La Porta Rossa” bolsters Europa, Europa’s content offering and aligns perfectly with the network’s mission and positioning, while addressing universal issues with which Latin American audiences can identify,” said Pablo Corona, vice president of programming and acquisitions at AMC Networks International, Latin America.

“La Porta Rossa” is produced for Velafilm for RAI and follows a police commissioner who turns up at a crime scene to find the victim before him is himself. Upon seeing this vision of the future he embarks on a quest to find his own killer.

“The sale of an Italian language series to the region is once more indicative of a true shift in viewing habits where foreign language is concerned – high quality series really do have the potential to travel globally in this age where good story-telling is everything and the origin of content is far less important,” said Beatriz Campos, head of international sales.

“Danny and the Human Zoo,” meanwhile, went out on BBC One in the U.K. It is loosely based on the life of British comedian and actor Lenny Henry and produced by Studiocanal backed Red Production.