Amazon in Talks to Revive ‘The Expanse’ for Season 4

“The Expanse” could find new life on Amazon.

Variety has confirmed with sources that the streaming giant is in talks to pick up the sci-fi series for what would be its fourth season. The news comes after NBCUniversal-owned cable network Syfy announced they would not be picking up the show again once its third season concludes in June. The series is produced and fully financed by Alcon Television Group.

The story unfolds across a colonized galaxy 200 years in the future, when two strangers become unwittingly swept up in a vast conspiracy. Based on the New York Times bestselling book series collectively known as “The Expanse,” written by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (under the pen name James S. A. Corey), “The Expanse” stars Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham and Frankie Adams.

Amazon declined to comment.

“‘The Expanse’ transported us across the solar system for three brilliant seasons of television,” Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks at NBCU Cable Entertainment, said at the time of the Syfy cancellation. “Everyone at Syfy is a massive fan of the series, and this was an incredibly difficult decision. We want to sincerely thank ‘The Expanse’s’ amazing cast, crew and all the dedicated creatives who helped bring James S.A. Corey’s story to life. And to the series’ loyal fans, we thank you most of all.”

Syfy recently ordered a series adaptation of the graphic novel “Deadly Class” by Rick Remender and Wes Craig as well as “Nightflyers,” based on the novella by George R.R. Martin. The network also recently launched the series “Krypton” and “Happy!,” the first of which is based on DC Comics characters while the latter is based on the graphic novel of the same name.