Amazon Takes U.K. Rights to AMC’s ‘Dietland’

Amazon has picked up U.K. rights to AMC’s upcoming “Dietland,” the streaming giant announced Thursday. The show, which is described as darkly comedic, stars Joy Nash and Julianna Margulies. It is set to launch on Prime Video on June 5, following its U.S. premiere the previous day.

Based on a 2015 best-seller by Sarai Walker, “Dietland” follows the life of Plum Kettle (Nash), the ghost-writer for the editor of one of New York’s hottest fashion magazines (Margulies), as she struggles with self-image and embarks on the complicated road to self-acceptance. The 10-episode show, which is executive produced by Marti Noxon, explores the multitude of issues faced by modern women.

Jay Marine, vice president of Prime Video Europe, said the timing of the show “couldn’t be more relevant.” “We’re excited about offering our customers this brilliant series exclusively, alongside other shows that put strong women at their core, such as ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’” said Marine.

The show marks the much anticipated return to television of Golden Globe and Emmy-winning “The Good Wife” star Margulies. “The Good Wife” ended a seven-season run in 2016. Margulies won a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a television drama series in 2010 for her role as lawyer Alicia Florrick in the show’s debut season, and went on to be nominated in the same category each of the following five years. She won the Primetime Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series in 2011 and 2014, scoring nominations in the category in 2010 and 2012.

“Dietland” co-stars Robin Weigert, Adam Rothenberg, Tamara Tunie, Erin Darke, Rowena King, Will Seefried and newcomers Ricardo Davila and Tramell Tillman. It is co-produced by Skydance Television and AMC Studios.

AMC is set to premiere the show with two back-to-back episodes June 4.

Amazon also announced Thursday that it had added new channel Discovery Kids to it line-up of Prime Video channels in the U.K. Discovery Kids will be home to a host of children’s favorites including “Peppa Pig” and “Angry Birds.”