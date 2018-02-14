Amazon Prime Takes on ‘The Good Fight’ in Multi-Market Deal

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Prime Video has sealed a multi-season, multi-continent licensing agreement with CBS Studios International for “The Good Fight.” The deal gives Amazon Prime Video exclusive first-window licensing rights across Latin America and major European and Asian markets including France, Japan and South Korea.

The CBS All Access show, which is a spin-off of the long-running CBS hit “The Good Wife,” will also premiere in markets including Belgium, Portugal, Turkey and New Zealand via Amazon. The SVOD service secured exclusive second-window licensing rights for the show in other markets.

The agreement also sees Amazon taking streaming rights for selected territories outside the U.S. to seasons of other hit CBS series, including “The Good Wife,” “Blue Bloods,” “Hawaii Five-0” and “NCIS.”

Armando Nuñez, president and CEO of CBS Studios International, said: “This marks another unique example of how we can window and monetize our growing slate of CBS programming for clients and audiences around the world.”

The first season of “The Good Fight” premiered on CBS in February 2017 with remaining episodes on CBS All Access. It sees Christine Baranski reprise her six-time Emmy-nominated role as Diane Lockhart from “The Good Wife.” Cush Jumbo, who joined “The Good Wife” in its final season in 2016, and Rose Leslie co-star. The second season will premiere in the U.S. on CBS All Access on March 4.

