Amazon Orders Animated Series ‘Undone’

Amazon has given a straight-to-series order to “Undone,” the streaming service’s first half-hour animated show.

Co-created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy of Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman,” “Undone” is set to premiere on Amazon Prime in 2019.

Currently in pre-production, “Undone” is described as a dramedy that explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma, slated to be played by Rosa Salazar. After getting into a near fatal car accident, Alma discovers she has a new relationship with time and uses this ability to find out the truth about her father’s death. Also slated to join the cast is Angelique Cabral as Alma’s younger sister.

The series is produced by Michael Eisner’s Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company. Noel Bright (“BoJack Horseman”), Steven A. Cohen (“BoJack Horseman”), and Tommy Pallotta (“A Scanner Darkly”) serve as executive producers alongside Bob-Waksberg and Purdy.

“We’re delighted to greenlight our first animated half-hour series,” said Sharon Yguado, head of scripted series, Amazon Studios. “Kate and Raphael are dynamic and creative forces, and I know they will create an amazing series for us. I can’t wait for our customers to see it in 2019.”

“We are grateful to Amazon Studios for the opportunity to tell Alma’s story and follow her as she seeks to find a deeper meaning to her existence,” said Purdy.

Bob-Waksberg added, “Hisko’s beautiful artwork and masterful use of light and color will create a look never seen before on a television show that will make audiences lose their minds.”