Amazon Snags European Rights to U.S. Series ‘Cloak & Dagger’ and ‘The Crossing’

Amazon’s European subscribers will get a double dose of new U.S. drama in April and June. Marvel’s upcoming series “Cloak & Dagger” and ABC sci-fi mystery “The Crossing” will play on the Prime Video service in a host of European territories.

“Cloak & Dagger” will be on the Freeform cable network in the U.S. and play on Prime Video in Austria, France, Italy, Ireland, Switzerland, and the U.K. a day after the US premiere. The series relays the story of two teenagers who find they have newly acquired superpowers. One teen can emit light daggers and the other has the ability to engulf others in darkness.

“The Crossing” will land on Prime Video in the U.K. and Ireland on April 3, a day after the series launches on ABC in the U.S. It will then be available on Prime Video in Austria, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland on April 27. The series follows a group of refugees from a war-torn country 250 years in the future who seek asylum in an American town.

Both series are distributed by Disney’s EMEA sales arm, which struck the Amazon deal. Jay Marine, VP Prime Video EU, said the big-ticket acquisitions were a step forward for Amazon in Europe.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Marvel’s next hugely anticipated TV series exclusively to Prime Video and we look forward to hearing the reaction from Marvel fans and newcomers to the iconic entertainment series alike as they discover the universe of ‘Cloak & Dagger,’” Marine said.

He added: “’The Crossing’ is a timely addition to Prime Video and we’re expecting customers to find much to love about this enigmatic show.”