Amazon, Liberty Global Order ‘The Feed’ From ‘Walking Dead’ Writer Channing Powell

Amazon and Liberty Global have ordered “The Feed,” a London-set drama about the family of a man who invents a brain implant that allows people to share thoughts and emotions. Things take a turn for the worse when people with “the Feed” technology in their heads start to become murderous, and the family struggles to control the situation.

Amazon Prime Video will run the series, which is based on a novel by Nick Clark Windo, as an original in North America and Latin America. Liberty Global will show it on its cable platforms as part of a move into original programming, which has already yielded “The Rook.” It will play on Liberty Global’s Virgin Media in the U.K.

Channing Powell (“The Walking Dead”) will write the series, and All3Media’s Studio Lambert will produce. The production company was formed by Stephen Lambert (pictured), who is known for creating unscripted formats. This marks his move into scripted. All3Media is owned by Liberty and Discovery, and its distribution arm will sell “The Feed” outside of the Amazon and Liberty Global territories.

“We want large-scale, ambitious shows about contemporary ideas that make a global impact and get people talking,” Liberty Global chief programming officer Bruce Mann said. “And so we were delighted Stephen and Susan brought us such a bold and thought-provoking series.”

“’The Feed’ has an incredibly provocative story that will challenge and entertain our customers,” added Brad Beale, vice president of Worldwide TV Content Acquisition for Amazon Prime Video. “Channing Powell has an amazing track record captivating audiences globally, and we’re excited to be collaborating with her on this project.”

“We are all aware of our addiction to social media and technology, our fear of what it is doing to our brains and our terror of what would happen if we had to live without it,” said Lambert, Studio Lambert’s chief executive. “These are the core themes of ’The Feed.’”