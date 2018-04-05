Amazon Announces Immersive FYC Experience for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Mozart in the Jungle,’ More

Amazon Prime Video announced today that, for the second year in a row, it will present an immersive For Your Consideration (FYC) Emmy experience around its titles, including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” “The Dangerous Book for Boys,” “Long Strange Trip” and “The Grand Tour.”

The experience will take place at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Hollywood, Calif. between April 12 and 27 this year.

“We’re very excited to bring such a diverse lineup of activities to our Emmy FYC experience,” said Mike Benson, Head of Marketing, Amazon Studios. “These activities will deliver immersive experiences for the general public as well as insightful panel discussions to drive further awareness for series we’re submitting for Emmy consideration.”

In addition to screenings and panels with the cast and creators of series of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (on April 14) and “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” (on April 21), which are only open to members of the Television Academy, there will also be unique themed evenings open to the general public including “Wine and Prime” and a “Cartoon and Cocktail” night with legendary cartoonists from The New Yorker.

Last year Amazon set up rooms at the Athletic Club dedicated to a specific series and displaying set pieces, costumes, and other design elements. Cocktail receptions following the various panels were held in these spaces, allowing the attendees to interact in an authentic environment to the world of the shows. The same is planned this year but with even bigger exhibits in mind.

This time around, the first floor will be decked out in the world of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which is a throwback to 1958 New York City. Attendees will be able to visit her apartment, take photos in prime places like her living room and kitchen, and interact with the show through a “magic mirror” before shopping at her makeup counter and seeing some of her standup at the Gaslight Cafe.

Upstairs will be home to “Mozart in the Jungle,” where attendees can conduct their own orchestra using Kinect motion sensor technology; “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams,” where a light show choreographed to video from the series will play; and a “Last Looks Lounge” where makeup can be touched up for free by experts in the field.

Additionally, there will be experiences for “The Grand Tour,” “The Dangerous Book for Boys,” and the Grateful Dead documentary “Long Strange Trip” — the latter of which will feature a paint-by-light photo booth.

Throughout the two weeks Amazon is set up at the Athletic Club, they will also host themed panels, including the April 12 “Where it Happens: The Art of Creative Decision Making” panel with artisans from Amazon series, the April 17 discussion on how to break into a costume design career, presented by Women in Entertainment, and the April 18 evening with up-and-coming comedians, hosted by Entertainment Weekly. These events will be open to both Academy members and the general public.

There will also be a jewelry pop-up store in the space on April 21 and 22, and “Wine and Prime,” presented by the Los Angeles Times, will pair signature labels with Amazon Prime original series on April 24. “Cartoons and Cocktails” will take place on April 26, and for “One Magic Evening” on April 27, Jalopnik will host a reader meet up in “The Grand Tour” room of the space.