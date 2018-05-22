Amazon Orders Docuseries from Adam McKay, Will Ferrell Starring Kal Penn

Kal Penn is going to solve the world economy — maybe.

Penn will star in a new documentary, as yet untitled, about the global economy for Amazon, to be produced by Adam McKay, Will Ferrell and Adam Davidson (co-founder of NPR’s “Planet Money”).

The new docuseries will offer insight into the economy and its comedic eccentricities, all through a sardonic lens.

“Look, I’m terrible at math and really good at sophomoric humor (that means dick jokes, kids!), so the idea that we can explore economics around the world by visiting places like a dildo factory in California piqued my interest,” said Penn. “To have an opportunity to explore the world while we combine the serious with the bizarre with Adam and Will is super exciting.”

A former White House Associate Director of Public Engagement, Penn will take viewers around the world to meet the geniuses, madmen and hucksters who make the decisions—and investments—that change our lives. From cryptocurrency and money laundering to death and corruption, the series will explore how money, greed and power affect our hyper-connected world.”

McKay praised the opportunity to collaborate with Davidson. “He is one of the more brilliant and funny minds out there,” said McKay. “After collaborating with him on ‘The Big Short’ I jumped at the chance to continue trying to make economics and finance accessible to a wide audience.”

“Adam McKay is well known for finding the humor and absurdity in mind-blowing true stories, and we’re excited to bring that to Prime members with this series,” said Heather Schuster, Amazon’s head of unscripted. “As with all of our unscripted series, we are committed to providing our customers with unprecedented access—this time to the fascinating, and often illusive back rooms of global wealth and industry.”

Along with Ferrell and McKay, the series is executive produced by Kevin Messick, Eli Holzman (“Project Runway”), Aaron Saidman (“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”), and Aliyah Silverstein (“Hacking Robot”).