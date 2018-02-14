Amazon Confirms Culture-Clash Comedy as First French Original Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon has continued moving into international originals with “Deutsch-Les Landes,” its first in France. The series is a co-production between Germany’s Bavaria Fiction and France’s Newen and is set in a French village on the verge of bankruptcy that welcomes a German company and hundreds of German workers, setting up a culture-clash comedy.

French talent includes Marie-Anne Chazel, Sylvie Testud, Roxane Duran (pictured), and it is directed by Denis Dercourt. The series was penned by Alexandre Charlot and Franck Magnier who were behind French comedy film “Bienvenue chez les Ch’tis.”

In Germany, the series is called “Germanized,” and is the first original for telco Deutsche Telekom’s EntertainTV service. The show is French- and German-language and German talent includes Christoph Maria Herbst (“Stromberg”).

Variety previously reported that Amazon had lined up the 10-part series for France. It will also be on the Prime Video streaming service in Belgium. It is expected to launch end-2018. Amazon has had Paris-set fashion drama “The Collection” on its service but called “Deutsch-Les Landes” its “first French Prime Original show.”

Related NBC's Jennifer Salke Named Head of Amazon Studios A+E Networks Chief Nancy Dubuc Drops Out of Amazon Studios Executive Race

“We launched Prime Video in France and Belgium just over one year ago, and we’re proud today to announce our first French Prime Original with ‘Deutsch-Les-Landes,'” said Jay Marine, vice president of Amazon Video EU. “This is just the beginning for us, as we will keep on bringing the best of French and international TV, including new French Originals, to our customers here.”

Tanguy de Franclieu, managing director of Newen Studios Group, added: “We are very proud that Amazon has chosen us for their first French Prime Original and moreover for a comedy show, a genre where the French excel, particularly on big screens.”

Bavaria Fiction is moving more deeply into international TV with projects such as “Das Boot” and “Deutsch-Les Landes.” “This is a unique production with stellar talent in front and behind the camera,” managing director Jan Kaiser said. “We are excited to join forces with Telfrance to create the first French Prime Original for Prime Video.”