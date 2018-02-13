Amazon Grooves to ‘Beat,’ New Crime Drama Set in Berlin Club Scene

Amazon on Tuesday unveiled its latest German series, “Beat,” a crime drama set in Berlin’s club scene. The show is Amazon’s fifth German original series and will be available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers by the end of the year.

“Beat” follows a drug-using, sex-addicted young club promoter, played by Jannis Niewöhner (“Berlin Station”), whose far-reaching connections in the German capital’s seedy club scene become of interest to police investigators trying to bring down a human-organ trafficking ring.

The series also stars Karoline Herfurth (“You Are Wanted”), Christian Berkel (“Inglourious Basterds”), Alexander Fehling (“Labyrinth of Lies”) and Kostja Ullmann (“My Blind Date With Life”).

Marco Kreuzpaintner (“Summer Storm”) is directing the show, with Berlin-based Hellinger/Doll Filmproduktion and Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany co-producing with Pantaleon Films GmbH.

“It’s always our goal with Prime Video to provide Prime members with unique series and films of the highest caliber that tell surprising and exciting stories,” said Christoph Schneider, managing director of Prime Video Germany. “‘Beat’ is a breathtaking adventure in Berlin’s club scene with some of the best German-speaking actors.”

Amazon’s other German series include two comedy shows, “Pastewka” and “Der Lack ist ab,” and “You Are Wanted,” its first German series, which the streaming service ordered up from well-known German star and writer-director Matthias Schweighoefer and Pantaleon Films two years ago. Amazon also has the upcoming “Deutschland 86,” the much-anticipated follow-up to Cold War spy drama “Deutschland 83.”

(Pictured: Christian Berkel, Karoline Herfurth, Jannis Niewöhner)