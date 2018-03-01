ABC Orders Comedy Pilot Starring Alyson Hannigan With Kerry Washington Producing

ABC has made a late pilot pick up, ordering the comedy “Man of the House” starring Alyson Hannigan.

The multi-camera hybrid series will follow two recently divorced sisters who decide to move in together to raise their kids under one roof. The oldest kid and only son is left to figure out what manhood means in a world where he’s now completely surrounded by females.

Hannigan will portray Jessie, described as a caring social-worker who was shocked when her husband left her. With nowhere else to turn, and against her better judgment, she moves her teenage football-star son and pre-teen daughter into the home of her narcissistic, ball-busting sister Charli and her even more-wicked daughter.

Frank Pines and Vijal Patel are the writers and executive producers. “Scandal” star Kerry Washington will also executive produce via her Simpson Street banner, with Simpson Street’s Pilar Savone also executive producing. Gail Berman and Joe Earley of The Jackal Group will also executive produce. ABC Studios will produce the series with The Jackal Group.

Hannigan is well-known for her leading role in hit CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother.” She also famously appeared in the popular series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” as well as the “American Pie” film franchise. She is currently the host of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on The CW.

Washington currently stars on ABC’s “Scandal,” which is preparing to end after seven seasons. She is also an executive producer on the upcoming Facebook series “Five Points.”

Hannigan is repped by APA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP. Pines is repped by CAA, Think Tank Management, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein. Patel is repped by APA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller, LLP. Washington is repped by CAA, Washington Square Arts, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller, LLP.