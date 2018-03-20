Alternative-Programming Exec Madison Merritt Joins Entertainment One (EXCLUSIVE)

Madison Merritt has joined Entertainment One as senior vice president, development, alternative programming, television.

Based in Los Angeles, Merritt will oversee the creation, development and sales of non-scripted series and content, leading the production company’s development team in business growth. She will work closely with VP Ben Megargel.

“Madison is an exceptional creative executive who will nurture and continue to build our relationships with networks and producers, while growing our alternative programming slate,” said Tara Long, Entertainment One’s executive VP, alternative programming, television. “With her track record of success and extensive development background I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Madison join our team at this exciting time.”

Merritt joins the company in the wake of the appointment of Peter Micelli as chief strategy officer for film, television and digital under new president and chief content officer, film, television and digital, Mark Gordon.

Prior to joining Entertainment One, Merritt founded Mad Ave Entertainment, which she created to develop television, branded entertainment and digital content. At Mad Ave Entertainment, Merritt sold and developed shows with TLC, Up, VH1 and HGTV. Mad Ave Entertainment and Asylum Entertainment recently received a season-two pick-up of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop: Nashville.” She previously served as senior VP of series and development at Ish Entertainment.

“With their already impressive slate of hit shows and successful renewals, I am thrilled to join Tara and the team at eOne. I look forward to working with the best creative partners in the business and bringing continued innovation and growth to eOne’s slate,” said Merritt.