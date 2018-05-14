You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

All3Media Sells ‘Hidden’ for North America, Multiple International Markets

All3Media International has inked a raft of sales on gritty crime drama “Hidden,” the company announced Monday. RLJ Entertainment’s streaming service Acorn TV has acquired exclusive VOD, DVD and download rights for the eight-part series in the U.S. and Canada and is set to debut the show in July.

Acorn’s vice president of programming Don Klees said: “With its tense script and stellar ensemble, ‘Hidden’ is another excellent addition to Acorn TV’s lineup of high-quality international mysteries. We’re happy to be working with our friends at All3Media International, who have been an important partner for Acorn TV.”

European deals have been closed with Dizale in France, VRT for Belgium, DR in Denmark, Yleisradio Oy-TV1 in Finland, KRO for the Netherlands and NRK in Norway. All3Media expects to close five additional European deals shortly.

All3Media has also secured a deal in New Zealand with Sky New Zealand’s Rialto Channel. An Australian deal is currently under negotiation.

“Hidden,” which debuted on BBC Four in the U.K. and in a Welsh-language version on S4C in January, was originally produced by Severn Screen for S4C and BBC Wales. Dazzler has taken DVD distribution rights for U.K. and Ireland.

It stars Sian Reese-William as a police detective drawn back to her childhood home by the faltering health of her father, who finds herself policing the precinct and people of her youth. When the body of a local woman is discovered in a remote mountain river, her world is changed forever. Rhodri Meilir, Gwyneth Keyworth and Sion Alun Davies co-star.

“Hidden” was created by Mark Andrew and Ed Talfan, who serve as executive producers. Hannah Thomas produces.

