All3Media’s Optomen Opens L.A. Entertainment Division

U.K.-based producer Optomen has opened a U.S. entertainment division, hiring former Armoza Formats executive Elwin De Groot to run the new operation.

The new unit will develop entertainment and gameshow formats for the U.S. but with an eye on the global market. Optomen is part of Discovery and Liberty-owned All3Media and has a large international distribution arm.

De Groot will be SVP, entertainment, and work alongside Ricky Keleher, SVP, development. At Armoza De Groot co-created “The Final Four” format, which runs on the Fox network in the U.S. as “The Four.” A former Endemol and Talpa producer, he also co-developed and produced NBC’s “I Can Do That.”

“As a producer and an enthusiast, I’ve always been a huge fan of the US television market, the thrilling content it produces and the high bar it sets internationally. I am very excited to be working with the great team at Optomen and proud to be part of its expansion,” said De Groot.

The new recruit will report to Optomen’s president of U.S. operations, Maria Silver, who said: “Well respected by his peers and network executives, [De Groot’s] perfectly positioned to help create a new entertainment division as we target the major broadcasters and prioritize primetime entertainment formats.”