All3Media International Makes Move Into Nordic Drama With ‘Blinded’ (EXCLUSIVE)

All3Media International is getting into the Nordic drama business, investing in “Blinded,” the buzzy Swedish thriller. All3Media International will join the co-production, its first non-English-language drama project, which comes from FLX, the Stockholm-based producer behind Netflix’s first Swedish original “Quicksand.

Streaming service C More and broadcaster TV4 are also backing the drama, which is based on the book by investigative journalist Carolina Neurath. Inspired by real events and set in Stockholm’s financial district, the eight-part drama follows journalist Bea Farkas as she reports on a major bank engaged in questionable activity.

The series is directed by Jens Jonsson (“Easy Money”) and written by FLX’s Jesper Harrie (“Solsidan”), with co-writers Maria Karlsson (“Easy Money”) and Jonas Bonnier (“The Helicopter Heist”).

All3Media International will handle international sales on the drama series. CEO Louise Pedersen said the company is looking to make strategic investments in non-English-language fare.

“A major part of our ongoing strategy is to expand the global breadth and scope of our drama portfolio – and that breadth includes looking tactically beyond English-language investments,” she said. “‘Blinded’ boasts a lineup of acclaimed creative talents and is the perfect project for our first key investment in the region.”

Josefine Tengblad, head of drama at TV4 and C More, said: “We love that we have a smart, intelligent young woman in the lead role and that it is based on a true story.”