All3Media Backs Noel Clarke's Unstoppable Film and TV

Clarke and Jason Maza launch new production company

CREDIT: All3Media

Noel Clarke (“Kidulthood”) and Jason Maza (“Welcome to the Punch”) have launched Unstoppable Film and TV. Discovery and Liberty Global-owned production and distribution group All3Media has backed the film and TV drama producer and will sell its content internationally.

Clarke starred in “Kidulthood,” and wrote, directed, and appeared in sequels “Adulthood,” and “Brotherhood.” In the U.K. Maza has been in film and TV including “Fishtank,” and “Call the Midwife.”

Clarke and Maza previously partnered on film production business, Unstoppable Entertainment, and worked together on U.K. comedy “The Knot,” and “Brotherhood.” Both will be Sky’s buddy cop drama “Bulletproof.” Upcoming projects will go through the new production banner.

The Unstoppable pair are based in London, and in a statement said of their new venture: “With the full support of All3Media we’re aiming to build on our work so far, finding new talent and creating authentic drama for the widest possible audience.”

Stephen Lambert will be Unstoppable’s non-executive chairman and his Studio Lambert will provide back office support for Clarke and Maza’s company. “Noel and Jason are already well established high profile talent in the drama world and I have no doubt they will succeed in building a successful television drama business and I am keen to help them in any way I can,” he said.

