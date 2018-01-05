You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alex Trebek on Brief Medical Leave From ‘Jeopardy’ After Surgery

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Alex Trebek is taking a brief medical leave from his work as host of “Jeopardy” following surgery last month.

Trebek is set to return to taping “Jeopardy” in mid-January. He underwent surgery on Dec. 16 for a subdural hematoma, or blood clots on the brain, that he incurred from a fall back in October. He was released from the hospital on Dec. 18. “Jeopardy” producer Sony Pictures TV said Trebek, 77, is expected to make a full recovery.

Because of “Jeopardy’s” long lead time in taping, the only change to the show’s on-air schedule will be the shift of its College Championship episodes from March to April.

In a video message, Trebek thanked fans for their concern as word of his surgery spread.

“The prognosis is excellent and I expect to be back in the studio taping more ‘Jeopardy’ programs very, very soon,” Trebek said. 

Trebek has hosted the syndicated quiz show since 1984, when it was revived by creator Merv Griffin and King World Productions. “Jeopardy,” with its distinctive format of contestants delivering answers in the form of a question, has become an evening-TV mainstay in tandem with “Wheel of Fortune,” another Griffin creation.

Here is Trebek’s video message to fans:

