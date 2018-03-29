TV Ratings: ‘Alex Inc.’ Gets Solid Start, ‘Empire’ and ‘Star’ Return Well

ALEX, INC. - "The Butterfly Pavillion" - Alex gets mad at Eddie for making work decisions without him. Meanwhile, Rooni thinks chaperoning Soraya's field trip will be easy but it inadvertently goes awry when she gets distracted by work; and Ben takes up guitar playing and is determined to get his dad to let him score music for the podcast, on "Alex, Inc.," WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Tony Rivetti)KELLY PERINE, MICHAEL IMPERIOLI, HILLARY ANNE MATTHEWS, ZACH BRAFF
CREDIT: ABC

The series debut of the Zach Braff-led comedy “Alex Inc.” enjoyed a respectable start on ABC in the Wednesday night Nielsen ratings.

Airing at 8:30 p.m., “Alex Inc.” drew a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.6 million viewers. That is in line with what “Speechless” had been drawing in the time slot during its second season, with the sophomore show averaging a 1.1 and 4.3 million viewers in Live+Same Day this season.

Fox, meanwhile, aired the spring premieres of “Empire” and “Star.” Both shows returned up slightly from their winter finales. “Empire” averaged a 2.0 and 6.1 million viewers, making it the top-rated show of the night. “Star” drew a 1.5 and 4.7 million viewers.

Earlier on ABC, “The Goldbergs” (1.4, 5.4 million) was down slightly in the demo from last week. At 9, “Modern Family” (1.4, 5.4 million) was also down in the demo. After a repeat of “Splitting Up Together,” “Designated Survivor” (0.7, 3.8 million) was even.

On NBC, a recap episode of “The Voice” drew a 1.3 and 6.9 million viewers. The special “Andrew Lloyd Webber: Tribute to a Superstar” drew a 0.6 and 3.3 million.

On CBS, “Survivor” (1.7, 8.1 million) was steady. The recently-renewed “SEAL Team” (1.0, 6.5 million) was up in total viewers, while “Criminal Minds” (1.1, 6.5 million) was up in both measures.

For The CW, both “Riverdale” (0.3, 0.98 million) and “Life Sentence” (0.1, 0.42 million) were down week-to-week.

Fox won the night in the demo with a 1.7 but finished third in viewers with 5.4 million. CBS was second in the demo with a 1.2 but first in viewers with 7.1 million. NBC was third in the demo with a 1.1 but second in viewers with 5.7 million. ABC was fourth overall with a 1.1 and 4.4 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 0.7 million viewers.

